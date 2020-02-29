News13 Restaurant Report: Myrtle Beach, Conway restaurant scores drop for these violations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This month on News13’s February restaurant report, we went behind local restaurant kitchen doors, now revealing inspection scores and evidence from state health officials.

Two local restaurants are highlighted in this month’s report. We are also revealing two convenient stores that scored on the lower end of the scale this month. The restaurants highlighted below received a score from DHEC officials based on this scoring system.

Restaurants and convenience stores that earn more than 87 points receive an “A,” 87-78 points receive a “B,” and anywhere that earns less than 78 points receives a “C” score.

Restaurants

Jade Hibachi, a Conway restaurant, lost a total of twelve inspection points this month. Some points were docked for rodent droppings and nesting in the kitchen along with mold and “grime” on shelves and in the sink. The restaurant scored an 88%.

Two Mexican restaurants, La Olanchana in Myrtle Beach and Casa Villa River in Little River both scored low “B” inspection grades.

La Olanchana, located on 4245 Socastee Blvd., was deducted a total of 20 points this month. Some violations included eggs dripping onto containers of food, dishes reported unsanitary after washing, holding temperatures storing cold food below standard regulations. Inspectors also reported date markings were missing on cooked chicken, beef, and main ingredients.

The inspector at the Casa Villa River located at 1529 Hwy 17 reported an employee using the same gloves to handle raw fish and meat. The restaurant also violated standards for holding temperatures of hot food.

Convenience Stores

Cruziers XIII, a Florence gas station and convenience store, located on 701 North Cashua Drive, received a “C” grade, the lowest possible. The convenience store lost points for employees not washing hands before handling ingredients. The DHEC inspector reported “black material” in the storage room and ice machine.

Cruizers received a 73% this month. This is a different location than the other Cruziers location that received a “C” score last month.

Turner’s Grocery Store located on 3008 W Highway 76 in Marion, lost 17 points in a routine inspection as employees were reported eating behind the kitchen during inspection and violated handwashing standards. The inspector also reported improper hot food holding temperatures.

Perfect Score

Other restaurants earned an impressive 100% inspection scores. In Florence, KJ’s Deli and

Bakery received a perfect inspection. Two restaurants in North Myrtle Beach, Everything Sunny Cafe and The Duck Dive Bar and a couple of food chains in Myrtle Beach, the Krispy Kreme on S Kings Highway and the subway on Oakheart Road also got a 100% score.

Follow up

Jade Hibachi restaurant is scheduled for a follow-up inspection by March 5th. I followed up with Jade Hibachi and La Olanchana and received no response. The manager at Casa Villa River was not in. We will continue following low inspection scores each month right here on WBTW News13.