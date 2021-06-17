News13 taking part in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, handing out meals to frontline workers

(WBTW) – Nexstar is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a day of volunteering across the country in cities where the company’s stations are located.

Staff members of News13 are donating their time in areas throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Staff delivered meals to frontline healthcare workers who are dealing with the pandemic at MUSC Florence, McLeod Seacoast, Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands, and Conway Medical Center.

A big shout out to News13 partners who made it possible and provided the meals On The Go in Florence and Ultimate California Pizza.

As the largest local television and media company in the country, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets.

