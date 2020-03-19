Tidelands Health and News13: Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Harmon

Here’s how it works: Just email your questions to coronavirusquestions@wbtw.com.

Have your coronavirus questions answered by professionals at Tidelands Health in News13’s daily video chat.

Send your questions to the email address above and we’ll ask many of those questions to the experts. We will then post our video chat on the coronavirus section of our site.

We know you have questions about the coronavirus, so here’s your chance to have them answered by medical professionals.

Check back each weekday afternoon for new questions and answers.