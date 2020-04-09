News13’s partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank in efforts to raise money for Coronavirus Relief Fund

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – News13 partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank in the PeeDee with efforts to raise money for the Coronavirus Relief Fund. News 13’s Lacey Lee spent the afternoon watching the workers and volunteers working hard to get food out to the community…all while practicing social distancing.

Pee Dee Executive Branch Director of Harvest Hope, Nicole Echols, says she and her team receive calls everyday about the needs of the public and work hard to provide for them.

“I have a family who just called me this morning who says she has 5 of her grandchildren because all of her kids are essential and they have to go to work,” says Echols.

Harvest Hope Food Bank is accepting monetary donations that will allow them to buy food for those in need. They do not want anyone to come to the Food Bank sites for donations in order to precent the spread of Covid-19.

Director of McArn Food Bank, Sharon Hendrix, is a part of one out of the 166 agencies working with Harvest Hope. She says her agency comes from Cheraw, South Carolina every week to get food from Harvest Hope to take back to the rural communities out there. Hendrix has been with McArn Food Bank for 13 years and she says this pandemic has opened her eyes even more to the critical needs of the public.

“Before I came to work for the McArn Food Bank I really had blinders on. I didn’trealize how many people were in need,” says Hendrix.

If you would like to donate click the link below:

https://give.harvesthope.org/checkout/5372

If you are wanting to receive relief click the link below and follow the steps:

https://www.harvesthope.org/get-help

At News13 we strive to help out our communities in any way that we can and this partnership with Pee Dee Harvest Hope Food Bank is a collaboration in those efforts.