MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The former Mayor of Myrtle Beach, John Rhodes, has been admitted to the COVID unit of the hospital and is battling the virus, according to a Facebook post from his wife.

“…John is currently admitted to Grand Strand’s PCU COVID unit. The next 24 hours are critical,” Terri Spring’s Facebook post said.

Rhodes was Myrtle Beach Mayor for 12 years and was elected in 2005.