NFL linebacker Darius Leonard returns to Lake View Elementary for a giveback event

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – Darius Leonard returned to his former elementary school on Friday to give back to the community.

The linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts returned to Lake View Elementary School to host a giveback event. 150 local children from the school were at the event. Each child received a brand new backpack with new school supplies and a winter coat to help them prepare for winter.

“Because when I was growing up, I really didn’t have too much and when my brother made it to the NFL, I saw how much he gave back and I saw how it made everyone smile and me- I have a big heart and this life is much bigger than me and I’ve always been taught that so just giving back to the kids, knowing that it’ll put a smile on their face.” Said Lenord at the event.

Leonard partnered with Lands’ End to provide the backpacks and coats.

Originally from Lake View, SC, Leonard developed a passion for football at a young age. Leonard had a stellar collegiate football career at South Carolina State University. Leonard was selected in the 2nd round (36th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft.