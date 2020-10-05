NFL moves Patriots-Chiefs to tonight on CBS and WBTW News 13

The NFL has rescheduled the New England Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

The game will kick off at 7:05 p.m. on CBS on Monday night.

This comes after a Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus and reports indicated it was quarterback Cam Newton. Their game against the Chiefs, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, was postponed as a result.

Soon after, the NFL put out a statement saying Sunday’s game would be rescheduled.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Newton was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

On Sunday, citing a source, Schefter tweeted that all of the Patriots’ tests came back negative for a second straight day, and both teams will be tested again before playing on Monday.