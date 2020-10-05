NFL moves Patriots-Chiefs to tonight on CBS and WBTW News 13

News
Posted: / Updated:

The NFL has rescheduled the New England Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

The game will kick off at 7:05 p.m. on CBS on Monday night.

You can find Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy on WBTW 13.2. WBTW 13.2 is available over-the-air; on DirecTV Channel 14; HTC Channel 89; and Spectrum Channel 1215.  13.2 is not available on DISH Network.

This comes after a Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus and reports indicated it was quarterback Cam Newton. Their game against the Chiefs, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, was postponed as a result.

Soon after, the NFL put out a statement saying Sunday’s game would be rescheduled.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Newton was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

On Sunday, citing a source, Schefter tweeted that all of the Patriots’ tests came back negative for a second straight day, and both teams will be tested again before playing on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories