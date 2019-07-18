NH passes law requiring public schools to provide free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms

Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. A bill to exempt tampons and feminine hygiene products from sales tax co-authored by Assemblywomen Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens and Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, was approved by the Senate Governance and Finance committee Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire middle and high schools are now required to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

Calling it an issue of “equality and dignity,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Wednesday to require all female and gender-neutral bathrooms in middle and high schools to stock free menstrual products. Supporters say lack of access to such products contributes to “period poverty” as girls whose families can’t afford the products stay at home or miss class when they have to get the supplies from a school nurse.

Sununu said the new law will help ensure young women can learn without disruption and free of shame or stigma. Opponents said the bill amounts to an unconstitutional unfunded mandate.