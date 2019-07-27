Nice weekend ahead, humidity to slowly return

Another beautiful weather day is on tap for today — plenty of sunshine, temperatures near average, and low humidity. Sunshine and dry conditions will persist throughout the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Currently, high pressure will stay anchored over the Carolinas, keeping us dry; however, warmer, humid weather will return later this week as high pressure offshore will be in control. Also, by the middle of next week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. The second half of next week afternoon thunderstorms will return.

Today: mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly Clear with calm winds. Lows mid-60s inland, 70 beaches.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.