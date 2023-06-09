MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Finally a beautiful weekend is coming up for the area. We have dealt with rain and storms for a majority of the weekends. This weekend should remain mostly dry and very warm. Our only chance of showers or storms this weekend will be Sunday evening. Highs this weekend will be warming up. Pretty toasty around the Pee Dee with highs in the upper 80s to 90. Along the coast this weekend we will see highs in the low to mid 80s. A little cooler with the sea breeze kicking in.

We do have a front approaching the area on Sunday. Ahead of that will be warm and humid air. That will be the trigger for some afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. As we get into next week that storm threat hangs around on Monday with a slightly better shot at seeing some afternoon storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s along the coast. Near 90 in the Pee Dee. Tuesday we get a bit of a break in the chance for storms, but not the heat. Tuesday could rival the hottest day we’ve seen this year along the coast with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. In the Pee Dee we will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday through the rest of the week will feature a very summer like pattern. Hot and humid each day with chance of an isolated storm every afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Pee Dee. Along the coast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows overnight will be close to 70. So the warm and humid conditions look to finally be here.