Nichols officials monitor Dorian after town suffered major flooding during last two hurricanes

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) Nichols town officials told News13 they are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian especially after Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence brought severe flooding.

“With the path that it’s showing now, we feel relatively safe in saying that it should not be a devastating event. You may get power outages, you may get localized flooding but nothing that is going to run anyone out,” said Nichols Town Manager Sandee Rogers.

The town has been working with a team of hydrologists to discover what causes the severe flooding. Those experts discovered it was due to canals and ditches throughout the town which are filled with debris.

For the last several months, the Nichols Street Department has worked on clearing the debris. Rogers said that will help with inundations of water up to 10 inches.

Some residents had their property destroyed from both Hurricane Matthew and Florence and told News13 why they are concerned for Dorian.

“It’s hurt a lot of people. People have to get out of their home. In fact, I lost my home the second time go-around, so it hits really hard and really hurts people very bad,” said Wilbur Graham, Nichols Resident.

Rogers said state agencies are constantly communicating with the town to provide updates on Dorian. She said her main goal is to help residents.

“I’ve watched them rebuild, and I’ve watched their hearts break, and their hopes get up, and their hopes get pounded again, and the little bit that I can do as a servant of the people is to do everything I can to make a difference.”