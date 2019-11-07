Nicole Echols named Harvest Hope executive director

FLORENCE, SC – Nicole Echols has been named executive director for Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee.

Nicole had been a donor development manager with the organization for more than 5 years. In her new role, she has overall responsibility for the operation and day-to-day management of the Harvest Hope Pee Dee Branch in the Pee Dee State Farmers Market in Florence.

Nicole was recognized as the 2019 recipient of the Fred R. Sheheen award for Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership. Nicole earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from South Carolina State University and has experience with the American Red Cross and HopeHealth.

In her previous roles, she cultivated and solicited support from corporations and foundations to meet annual fundraising goals, as well as developed ongoing relationships with major donors. She chairs several boards, including MINGLE of the Pee Dee (which she co-founded), Pee Dee First Steps and Together SC People of Color Nonprofit Leaders Advisory Committee.

“My past experiences and community involvement have imbued me with a passion to fight hunger and improve the Pee Dee,” said Nicole.