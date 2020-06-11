Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– Video game and electronics company Nintendo says 300,000 of their customer accounts have been hacked.
The video game company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.
Originally nintendo said only 160-thousand accounts were involved, but it has revised the number after continuing its investigation.
Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.
The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- DHEC to announce 687 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Dillon County Detention Center inmate found dead, SLED investigates
- WATCH LIVE: State Superintendent of Education leading AccelerateED meeting
- Watch ‘Clemson’s Greatest Games’ each Sunday on WBTW News13
- ‘I’d fight tooth and nail for him’: Florida man fights off gator to save dog