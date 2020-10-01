NMB humane society celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month during the month of October.
Adoption fees for adult dogs will be reduced to $20 for the entire month of October. Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, de-worming, heart worm testing, flea preventative and micro-chipping.
Potential adopters can view a list of adoptable dogs and submit adoption applications online or call the shelter at 843-249-4948 to schedule an adoption appointment.
“October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by bringing home a furry friend from your local shelter,” Executive Director Tina Hunter said. “Adult dogs can sometimes be overlooked by potential families. These dogs have a huge amount of love to give and they deserve second chances.”
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach.
