NMB animal ordinance proposes tethering restrictions

Have you seen animals in your neighborhood chained to an object and restricted a certain range of movement?

North Myrtle Beach’s first of its kind pet ordinance in South Carolina was approved this week and restricts humane tethering.

The new ordinance makes it illegal to tether a dog between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when the pet owner is not present and mandates all tethers must be at least ten feet in length or greater than four times the length of the dogs body.

Logging and tow chains are also prohibited with the passing of the ordinance as it causes injury and pain to animals.

Earlier this month, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill against animal cruelty, however, lawmakers removed three provisions, one being tethering.

State lawmakers say humane tethering was removed from the bill as the ordinance needed further analyzation and specific detail.

Tethering is the securing of an animal to a desired area restricting ability to move more than a short distance.

People tether their dogs for different reasons and most are said to be unaware of the harm it can cause long-term.

Tethering is harmful to animals, especially dogs, as their necks can become raw and sore allowing their collars to painfully grow into their skin.

Tethering makes animals more vulnerable to insect bites and parasites.

Entanglement, strangulation, or attacks from other dogs become high risk concerns when an animal is forced in a confined space with little to no freedom.

North Myrtle Beach city councilwoman, Nikki Fontana, says the ordinance was put into action as there were continued incidents involving pet owners leaving their dogs tied up in harsh conditions, neglected, without water, and outside in extreme heat.

South Carolina legislators are proposing rules that would require dogs to be provided with appropriate measures of food, water, and shelter while comfortably being able to move around.

“I am hoping the state will take notice as well as the county, Myrtle Beach, and surrounding municipalities and do the same thing with us and not be afraid to take a stand,” Fontana says.

Many cities and countries nationwide have banned dog chaining through ordinances and even labeled long-term chaining as animal cruelty.

