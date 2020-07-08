NMB to discuss extending State of Emergency ordinance at Wednesday meeting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss extending the city’s State of Emergency ordinance.

The original COVID-19 Declaration of State of Emergency and Emergency Ordinance will expire on July 12, unless extended at Wednesday’s meeting. If extended, the new ordinance will be in place for 60 days unless overturned before the expiration date by city council.

The meeting will take place via teleconference.

