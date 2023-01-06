TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Florida has been fired after he was found “slumped over” and “obviously drunk” behind the wheel of his cruiser and with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.

According to documents obtained by Nexstar’s WFLA, Christopher Greene, 32, was found unconscious on the evening of Dec. 18 after stopping at a red light at a Hillsborough County intersection.

He had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since June 2019.

“Deputy Greene remained stationary,” according to the documents, which stated that a full light cycle passed before traffic began to flow around his cruiser.

The documents stated that according to another deputy, “He was obviously drunk.”

Shortly afterward, a woman walked up to the passenger side of Greene’s cruiser and found the deputy slumped over and “asleep.” She called 911 and told the dispatcher that Greene was “passed out in his patrol car.”

Christopher Greene was found unconscious in his agency-issued cruiser last month. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

He “came to” when another Hillsborough County deputy patrolling the area arrived.

“It appeared that Deputy Greene prepared to put his cruiser in drive, but realized the HCSO cruiser was blocking him,” the documents stated. “Deputy Greene exited his PCSO cruiser, and he appeared ‘normal.'”

Authorities said Greene appeared as though he wanted to drive away and was “reluctant to step out,” telling the deputy, “I’m fine.”

Documents show authorities had not even considered alcohol to be a factor in the incident and asked Greene if he had a medical condition. Greene replied that he had recently been diagnosed as diabetic. He was later transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Authorities said they had planned to drive Greene’s cruiser back to his house but then found several alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

Alcoholic beverages found inside Christopher Greene’s agency-issued patrol car (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities found an empty “shooter” — or mini — whiskey bottle on the passenger-side floorboard, as well as a paper bag containing eight mini whiskey bottles that deputies described as being “so full he couldn’t fold it closed.” There was also an open beer can in the cup holder. The can was about three-quarters empty, according to the documents.

Although he was being watched by another deputy, Greene managed to leave the hospital before he could be questioned by DUI units.

He later told deputies that he got a ride to his father’s house, where he continued to drink. When deputies found him and asked him to submit to a blood alcohol test, Greene failed twice, providing a 0.234 and 0.233 — nearly three times the legal limit.

Greene was fired from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, but he is not currently facing criminal charges, according to an affidavit from the county sheriff.