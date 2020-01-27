No charges for Pawleys Island police chief after allegations

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – SLED is no longer investigating allegations involving Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED.

Crosby said the case is closed and Fanning’s attorney said on Monday the decision was expected. “The initial allegations were baseless,” said Chief Fanning’s attorney, Joe McCulloch.

According to an incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet in September for an indecent exposure incident. Chief Fanning was named as a suspect in that report.

The report suggests a deputy made contact with a complainant in the matter, a 23-year-old man, at the Waccamaw Hospital parking lot and obtained a written statement.

Georgetown County Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver notified SLED, “in regards to any investigatory assistance for whatever actions they deem appropriate.”

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said no charges were sought.

