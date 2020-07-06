No citations yet by Horry County police for people not wearing masks

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Not one person was cited for not wearing a mask this past weekend in Horry County, according to county spokesperson Kelly Moore.

As the coronavirus filled hospitals to near capacity last week, Horry County Council approved a mask mandate during an emergency meeting on Thursday night. The ordinance applies to people entering retail businesses.

“Right now, the focus remains on public education and public health,” Moore said. Dispatchers received two mask-related calls over the weekend.

People who don’t wear a mask as required by the ordinance can be fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense, and $100 for future offenses.

Exemptions to the ordinance include: any person who can’t safely wear a face covering due to age, underlying health conditions, religious beliefs, or is unable to remove the mask without assistance, or is asked by law enforcement or first responders to remove the mask.

Four of 12 council members voted against the ordinance, including Al Allen, citing concerns about enforcement. “We can’t legislate common sense and we can’t legislate morality,” Allen said. “We are getting close to infringing on people’s rights.”

Councilman Dennis DiSabato, arguing for the mandate, claimed he’d gotten dozens of emails about a mask mandate and all but one supported it. “We’re here to protect the constituents and we need to do the right thing,” councilman Bill Howard said.