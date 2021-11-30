No foul play suspected in 3-alarm fire that destroyed several businesses in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Foul play is not suspected in a fire that ripped through several Myrtle Beach businesses.

The 3-alarm fire happened on October 26 at a series of office buildings in the 1100 block of 48th Avenue North. Two office buildings were destroyed and another suffered smoke damage.

Tradd Management, which owns the Parkway Office Plaza in the 1100 block of 48th Avenue North, said in October that buildings 1103 and 1105 would have to be torn down and rebuilt. Another one, 1107, had repairable smoke damage.

Structure fire alert please avoid Grissom Parkway from 48th to 38th Ave N. pic.twitter.com/tLCdak4GSt — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) October 27, 2021

Steve Clendenin owns Carolina Gold 93.9 FM WMIR Radio on the second floor of building 1105. He was at the station just hours before it went up in flames. He said he was out having dinner when he got an alert on his phone that nothing was going out over the air.

“I figured it was an internet outage, a power outage, or something, and then I get a text from Patt Gwinn who does our afternoon show that the station is on fire,” Clendenin said.

The fire forced a total of nine businesses to be relocated.

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department tells News13 there is no definitive cause of the fire that can be released at this time. The investigation was turned over to a private company that the property owner hired.

No injuries were reported.