No injuries after crews battle fire at building in Horry County

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – No injuries were reported after crews battled a fire at a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and City of Conway Fire Department were called to a “reportedly vacant” building fire around 2 a.m. Monday at 3026 Rasberry Lane, HCFR says.

The fire was put out and remains under investigation.

