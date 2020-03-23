No injuries after crews battle fire at building in Horry County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – No injuries were reported after crews battled a fire at a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and City of Conway Fire Department were called to a “reportedly vacant” building fire around 2 a.m. Monday at 3026 Rasberry Lane, HCFR says.

The fire was put out and remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories