MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – No one was injured when a pick-up truck rear-ended a school bus headed to St. James Middle School in Horry County on Friday morning, school district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to News13.

Horry County Fire Rescue said in a tweet it was dispatched to Highway 707 at Brighton Avenue at 7:49 a.m. Bourcier said 43 students were on the bus.

The cause of the crash wasn’t released. State troopers are investigating the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.