MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue quickly put out a car fire this morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 7:12 to Highway 544 near Prestwick Club Drive. It started with a two-vehicle crash.

A spokesperson with HCFR tells News13 there were no injuries reported, and crews from Station 1 in Socastee responded. News13 viewer, Chris Tucker sent these pictures from the scene, and HCFR provided video on social media.