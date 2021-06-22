No injuries reported in 2-alarm fire involving large garage in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW ) — A two-alarm fire overnight in Loris Monday is under investigation after a 100-foot by 75-foot garage suffered significant damage, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 8:23 p.m., crews were sent to the 700 block of Hulls Island Road in reference to a structure fire, according to HCFR. The garage, a camper, vehicle and equipment sustained damage. There have been no reported injuries at this time.

The fire is under control and under investigation. Loris Fire Department, Nakina Fire and Rescue and Tabor City Fire Department assisted on this call.

