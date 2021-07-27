‘No one wins, even with the arrest’: NC church leaders call for change after 13-year-old girl’s death

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A makeshift memorial continues to grow for 13-year-old Loyalti Allah. Elizabeth Thomas knew her and has been a neighbor for more than six years.

On Monday, she dropped off balloons to remember her by.

“At the end of the day, we are all parents to all of these kids. And the fact that we lost one of the good energies, you know, people have lost hope,” Thomas said. “It is more than what you see. It’s what you feel. And I know she’s better off than we are. God just had different plans for her.”

Though hope may have been lost following Loyalti’s death, her presence is still felt in the community. Right now four people accused of killing her are behind bars charged with murder.

As her accused killers sit in jail Loyalti’s mother placed a shirt with the words ‘love one another,’ on it at the picnic table where she was sitting before she was shot and killed.

John Kirkpatrick is a pastor and a member of the Union County School Board. He says he knows the family of one of the teens arrested. He works as a mentor on the east side of the city helping create a culture change.

He says it’s an area with high poverty, low income, and a lack of resources. As the community continues to mourn the loss of a girl they called an angel Kirkpatrick is calling for change.

“No one wins, even with the arrest. There are still no winners in this situation because there are lives that have been lost because of this tragic situation. I believe that this is allowing us to see the significance that we need one another,” Kirkpatrick said. “Someone has the opportunity to be enlightened on how you become a light. In a situation like this. It requires humility. It requires listening. And it requires a vision.”

On August 20, Pastor Kirkpatrick plans to host a conversation and dialogue meeting at his church Rehoboth Church of Monroe at 7 pm. It’s located at 600 East Franklin Street in Monroe.

The meeting will help to ensure local leaders have a voice and have a way to get involved to ensure the safety of their community. All pastors and church leaders are encouraged to attend.

Javon Robinson, Jamarius Crowder, Darius Roland, and Jamarius McLain were all arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Loyalti Allah. All four are being held at the Union County Jail without bond.