No plans to lift mask order for Myrtle Beach restaurants after governor rescinded statewide requirement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach requires masks in restaurants and has no plans to change that order since Gov. McMaster lifted the ban on Friday.

People are longer required to wear face masks inside state-owned buildings or inside restaurants under Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest COVID-19 order Friday.

Mark Kruea, with the City of Myrtle Beach, said McMcaster’s order “still gives cities and counties the ability to set rules for the public’s health and safety, and Myrtle Beach’s executive order still requires masks indoors, including in restaurants.”

Kruea said the city has been taking the order on a month-by-month basis and can revisit it at any time. “I’m not aware of any plans to lift the mask requirement for restaurants or other indoor activities, though,” Kruea told News13 on Monday.

The Myrtle Beach executive order states residents and visitors are required to wear a cloth face mask in enclosed areas of retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal care businesses, professional services, gyms, and fitness centers, among other locations.

Retail, restaurant, and accommodation staff also must wear masks whenever they are in public areas or working with the public.

Failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction with a fine of up to $100 upon conviction.