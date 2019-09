NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is asking residents not to put out their trash Thursday.

The city will instead be collecting trash on a delayed schedule Friday. They will also pick up trash as normally scheduled Friday.

This schedule is subject to change as Hurricane Dorian’s forecast changes.

For continued coverage of Hurricane Dorian, head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.