No-wake zone issued for portions of Waccamaw River and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The U.S. Coast Guard has issued an “emergency temporary safety zone” for all waters of the Waccamaw River from Enterprise Landing to the Fantasy Harbour Fixed Bridge.

State and federal authorities have determined that wakes from vessels can create increased hazards associated with high waters. Vessels must proceed at speeds that do not create a wake.

The SCDNR’s Law Enforcement Division has placed “No Wake” buoys in the area covered by the safety zone and will be running daily patrols to enforce the temporary no wake order.

Per the USCG, this rule is effective from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28 or until waters recede and conditions allow for safe navigation, whichever occurs first.

The safety zone is necessary to protect persons and property during a period of high water in the area caused by heavy rainfall and runoff. Vessels operating within the zone must proceed at speeds that do not create a wake.

USCG Marine Safety Information bulletins (MSIBs) for this region can be viewed at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/Charleston.