‘Nobody can tell us what happened’: Family of man who died in Timmonsville police custody wants answers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The family of a man who died after being Tased in the head by a Timmonsville police officer says they are fighting for answers.

“We need answers,” said Jessica Homan, the wife of Charles Green. “We don’t have proof of what happened. We want to understand why we are not seeing things. Nobody can tell us what happened.”

Charles Green, 33, of Timmonsville died two days after a police pursuit that ended in a physical altercation and him being Tased in the head. His family said they were with him in the hospital before he died. More than a month later, they said they still haven’t heard from Timmonsville Police or South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“We should not have a situation where you go from police custody to dying,” said Bakari Sellers, the family’s attorney. “That time period is what we are looking to sort out.”

The family held a news conference on Tuesday with Sellers at the Florence County Judicial Center. Sellers said that an officer Tased Green in the head is unacceptable under any circumstance.

“We do know that he was Tased in the head,” Sellers said. “We believe that to be negligent, if not grossly negligent. I’m pretty sure any law enforcement officer will tell you that you do not Tase people in the head.”

Sellers also said he wants to quash any rumors that Green’s death was a drug overdose. There is no evidence that this was an overdose,” he said.

“We know there was some kind of conflict between Green and the officer and we’re still trying to understand that,” he said.

Sellers said so far he is pleased with SLED’s investigation into the death. He said one of the main issues is there is no body camera footage of the incident. “These body cameras, if they were in place, would not only protect individuals like this so we could have answers, but they would protect officers as well.”

However, Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden told News13 the officers were wearing body cameras and SLED has the video. The investigation is continuing with SLED.

Green’s parents, Shirlene and Charles E. Green, also were at the press conference along with his children. My son did not deserve this. And now I am lost without a child,” said Shirlene Green. “I want answers.”

Green’s wife says his young daughter wants answers, too. “She wants to know why her daddy’s not here. I don’t have those answers for her. All I can do is tell her we love him.”