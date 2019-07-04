Non-profit in the Pee Dee aims to help homeless on 4th of July

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – For people celebrating 4th of July, it means grilling, fireworks and hanging out with friends and family, but for others, it means spending another holiday alone.

“One holiday that people don’t normally celebrate with the homeless is fourth of July, so we thought we take our 4th of July and make it a celebration,” said volunteer Susan McGrath.

Bread Brigade is a non-profit organization in Florence that works to make sure folks feel included. On Thursday, the organization set up bright and early for their 7th annual picnic party .

“We have hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, chili, potato salad, cakes and all sorts of desserts,” said McGrath.

Organizers tell News13 they started with a handful of people and fast forward years later, they have hundreds of people attending.

“It makes us realize that there are so many people here who have no place to go. Even those who do have a home, a lot of the times it’s hard to live paycheck to paycheck,” said volunteer Petty Eaddy.

The volunteers are grateful that they can provide them with basic needs.

“It’s all about love and giving it. We receive more than we give. That’s the great thing. It’s a blessing, it really is,” said McGrath.

If you would like to donate or be a volunteer, click here.