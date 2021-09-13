Nonprofit uses football to give back on 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This weekend was spent remembering those who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks, with one organization visiting the Grand Strand to honor the tragedy that happened 20 years ago.

“We needed an opportunity to pay tribute and pay honor to that,” said Dale Glossenger, president of American Football Events.

The American Football Events is a non-profit organization that uses the game of football as a way to give back to the community. Over the weekend players and coaches traveled to Myrtle Beach to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“We have some of the law enforcement that was involved in New York, I myself had a real close friend who was one of the maintenance engineers in the Twin Towers that passed away and it just symbolizes not just what that meant to us but what it meant to us as a country,” Glossenger said.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its 9/11 All American Patriot Day. This included three games of women’s tackle football, playing in honor of those who lost their lives.

“We do this in memory of everyone who lost their lives. Either on ground zero or in the cornfields and that American spirit really trickled throughout this whole weekend,” Billy Avalos, one of the team coaches, said.

While visiting Myrtle Beach, the group also worked with the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. They gave away free back to school supplies.

“It’s just a great opportunity and all the events and all the giving back and everything like that is something that can’t be unmatched,” Erik Keister, a team coach, said.

“We’re planting seeds of greatness and seeds of happiness and that to me opens my heart up and makes me smile,” Victor Smalley, a team coach, said.

According to AFE president Dale Glossenger, bringing people from around the nation together to give back is a true testament of this organization.

“The one thing we pride ourselves as an organization is that there’s only one way to do it and that’s together,” Glossenger said.