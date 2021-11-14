Non-stop sunshine through the next several days

Sunshine is in full control of our fall sky through the upcoming week. Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures should stay a tad above where they were last night. No frost advisories are in the picture for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Despite all the sunshine, the afternoon temperatures remain cooler than average, near 60 Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. By midweek, we will be back into the 70s for highs, with Thursday being the warmest day of the week near 75.

We expect that next front to move through Thursday night. As of right now, there does not seem to be enough moisture with that next system to offer any rain. However, that could change so stay tuned. Cooler temperatures follow into the weekend, with highs closer to 60 starting Friday and lasting through Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again with lows in the low 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Monday Night: Clear skies and cooler with lows in the low 40s along the coast and mid 30s inland.