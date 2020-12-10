Nonprofit to fill vacant space in downtown Myrtle Beach, focus on quality of life for residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A non-profit group is teaming up with the City of Myrtle Beach to maximize the future of downtown.

One Grand Strand was formed a couple of years ago by a group of people concerned about the overall direction of Myrtle Beach.

The group spent more than a year studying Myrtle Beach and visiting its surrounding cities before the group took their plans to City Council.

They looked at areas like Charleston, Greenville, Charlotte and other cities attracting young populations, to see how Myrtle Beach compared.

The group noticed two things. The first is the absence of a vibrant downtown. The other was the lack of strong jobs outside of the hospitality industry.

One Grand Strand’s CEO, Michael Clayton, says the group supports and builds on the city’s existing arts and innovation district plans while adding, and focusing, on Myrtle Beach’s next generation.

“We wanted to focus on the quality of life for residents; not attracting additional tourists, not the hospitality industry,” Clayton said. “It’s the lifeblood of what we are but we want to build on it; we want to have it be a great place to live work and play and especially to attract and retain the next generation of myrtle beach residents.”

One of One Grand Strand’s top priorities is filling vacant space downtown. Another one is supporting big projects that would create a walkable, bike-able and safe beach environment.

According to a study done by the group, nearly a fifth of downtown Myrtle Beach is vacant.

“Downtown… 20% of the space is vacant, vacant space invites bad activity and so a big part of what we are trying to do is do infill residential housing which is to take vacant spaces and build nice attractive places to live,” Clayton said.

Based on the group’s assessment of Myrtle Beach and successful cities nearby, One Grand Strand decided that positive growth is the key to downtown success.

Renovations to the Withers Swash area and turning an old rail system no longer used, into a trail connecting the Intracoastal Waterway are among the plans discussed to generate more of a family-friendly environment.

City Council Member Gregg Smith said the city’s partnership with the organization is key to creating lasting, positive change downtown.

“I’m excited to incorporate the ideas and suggestions of James Lima Planning Development and One Grand Strand into the City of Myrtle Beach’s downtown masterplan,” Smith said. “Private capital and public/private partnerships are going to be key to creating lasting positive change in the area.”

Clayton said the hope would be to bring in more positive things downtown and force out bad, meaning criminal activity.

The non-profit is also working with Habitat for Humanity to create a plan for homeless people downtown. Avoiding gentrification effects is a priority for the group, meaning the idea is not to have money come in and push people out, Clayton said.

They are working to find a way to use funding to help renovate housing or spaces that may be in bad shape.