MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms floated through our area over the course of the day today, but a calm night lies ahead. Temperatures will continue to be muggy and above normal. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s widespread. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy.

The beginning of Monday looks great. All cities will be in the 90s tomorrow, mid-90s inland. Humidity will continue to be oppressive and the heat index will be in the upper-90s to near 102 degrees. Isolated showers and storms fire up primarily during the mid-afternoon throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. Currently, the beaches look to be in the clear for most of the day.

Conditions will be similar on Tuesday, but less rain coverage. More rain is forecasted for Wednesday.