North Carolina 8-year-old has Christmas wish to help the homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s not your usual Christmas wish list for one Greensboro 8-year-old boy. Christmas for Landen Harrison means much more than presents.

“Christmas is very fun and you get new things like Legos, things for your family,” Landen said.

He’s not asking Santa for the latest electronics or a bike, he’s asking for supplies to help the less fortunate.

“I think everyone should get a chance to have some food shelter, even the homeless should,” he said.

Landen is collecting donations for enough food and blankets to help 50 homeless people this season.

“Everything on his list for the majority is for someone else,” said his mother, Audra Harrison.

He plans to deliver what he gets across Greensboro on Christmas Day.

“Getting new friends and making some nice acquaintances,” Landen said. “I think that everyone deserves that.”

This holiday season is another for the family without one special person. Landen’s father Phil Harrison suffered a long battle with esophageal cancer. He passed away in 2017.

“I was very sad that this Christmas my dad could not be here,” Landen said.

Landen shows several quality traits like a giving spirit, much like his father.

“I’m extremely proud, I couldn’t be more proud,” his mother said. “When it comes to kids and them wanting to change the world, what parent wouldn’t want to stand behind their child and help them and help them reach that goal.”

Instead of presents for his seventh birthday, Landen asked his friends to create “blessing bags” of necessities to give away.

“I didn’t care if they brought me any letters or anything, I just wanna help,” Landen said.

He and Santa’s elves are working to make his Christmas wish come true. Donations are already coming in to help. If you’d like to drop off food or blankets send an email to audih12@gmail.com.

