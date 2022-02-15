North Carolina bus vandalized, driver spit on in latest incident, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte police are searching for the person who spit on a city bus driver and vandalized a Charlotte Area Transit System bus on Monday.

A Queen City News viewer reached out to tell us about the incident because they are concerned, in general, about the safety of city bus drivers.

According to a police incident report, the suspect spit on the CATS bus driver and tore up equipment on the bus but was gone before police arrived at the bus station.

“They’re popping off on the bus drivers, Keyshawn Bird, a CATS rider said. “Who knows what they’re going to do next?”

Bird, who rides the bus to work several times a week, is upset about a string of recent assaults on drivers.

“That’s some scary junk right there,” Bird said.

She didn’t know until QCN told her that on Monday someone spat on a CATS bus driver and vandalized a plexiglass partition, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

“I’m going to ride the bus less, yeah, to hear that, yeah, because I don’t got time for none of that,” Bird said.

Monday’s assault comes just three days after CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving a bus in Uptown Charlotte. Police said he was a victim of road rage.

“Violence in regard to our bus drivers is not a new issue,” CATS CEO John Lews said. “It’s not a new issue in regards to CATS, and it’s not a new issue for public transit.”

Lewis said all of the CATS vehicles have cameras with high-definition video and audio, and in recent years, the transit system has added barriers in the operator cab of the buses. In addition, drivers take training to help improve interactions with riders and other members of the public.

“Those barriers are not bulletproof, but it is an added ladder of protection that helps give operators a sense of security from some types of physical altercations that may occur,” Lewis said.

CATS contracts with a private company for armed and unarmed security, plus the agency uses Charlotte police and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies for additional resources.

“I didn’t know that happened, but thank you for telling me, ’cause now I know,” Bird said. She said she’ll be more on guard the next time she gets on the bus,

Police said they’re working to identify the suspect

QCN asked CATS for a comment about this specific incident but we did not hear back on Tuesday.

On Monday, at a news conference discussing Rivera’s killing, Lewis said the agency plans to call on its transit colleagues in other areas to find out if there are additional safety measures that they’re using for bus drivers that might work in Charlotte.