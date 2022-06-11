BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A caregiver accused of hitting children with metal knuckles has been arrested, and a mother is facing charges after an incident on Friday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

An anonymous complaint was filed about 1 p.m. Friday accusing Connelly Springs resident Natalie Childress, 25, of using metal knuckles to hit and injure children in her care, a sheriff’s report said.

Deputies found the children, who were hiding at the scene, and took them to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Childress was subsequently arrested and charged with negligent child abuse causing severe bodily injury.

The mother, 26-year-old Connelly Springs resident Jessica Sanders, has been charged with aiding and abetting negligent child abuse.

Both women were given $250,000 secured bonds.