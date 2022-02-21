North Carolina church damaged in fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville church was damaged when a fire broke out Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Clinton Chapel Holiness Church at 980 Hooks St., which is just off Robeson Street west of Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.

When fire crews first arrived, they saw smoke coming from the exterior of the church, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

At that point, more units and crews were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was under control by 3:10 p.m. but caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the church, the news release said.

Fire officials later said that repairs would need to be made before the church could reopen.

No one was injured.

Officials said an investigation will take place into the cause of the fire.