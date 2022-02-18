North Carolina church says it will pay for funerals of 8 killed in plane crash

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the eight people killed in last Sunday’s plane crash off the Carteret County coast.

In addition, a church in Morehead City says it will pay for all eight funerals and is taking up donations to cover the costs of them.

A funeral for Noah Styron, 15, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, according to an obituary posted by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The service will be live streamed at the Atlantic Elementary School auditorium and will also be available on Styron’s obituary page.

A private interment will be held later in the day at the Ronald and Becky Goodwin Memorial Family Cemetery.

An obituary was also posted by Munden Funeral Home for Michael Shepherd, 15. Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of early Friday, according to the obituary. Services will be announced later for a celebration of Shepherd’s life, which will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

First United Methodist Church in Morehead City posted on its website on Friday a way for people to give to a fund to help pay for the funeral expenses. On its website, a statement reads, “As this congregation stands in compassionate support for those grieving, we have pledged to cover the expenses for the funerals of our Down East Friends. Donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church writing Down East in the memo line or given online to the Down East Families Support Fund available on our website and app.”

Checks can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, N.C. 28557 with a note in the memo line that the donation is for “Down East families.”

Osteen told CoastalCarolinaOnline.com regardless of the funds it collects, the church will cover all of the costs.