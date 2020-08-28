North Carolina commissioner arrested, charged with child sex crimes

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Ashe County commissioner has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, agents with the State Bureau of Investigations arrested 69-year-old Larry Dix. He is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

The alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019, and June 19, 2020. SBI says the investigation into Dix began on July 3 at the request of the District Attorney.

Larry Dix is currently serving on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. According to the Alleghany County Jail where he is being held, Dix has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Dix’s term on the Board of Commissioners is set to expire in 2022.

Commissoner Larry Dix (Credit: Ashe County Government)

In a Facebook post from 2016, when Dix was running for commissioner, he said he had been the head tennis coach for men and women at Ashe County High School since 2011.

“I have also worked for several years as the Graduation Coach at the high school since retiring from state government where I had been a public servant for over 30 years serving in several administrative and executive management positions,” the Facebook post read.

Dix said he is a husband, father, adoptive father and certified foster parent. He also said he was a Chairman of the Deacons at Bald Mountain Baptist Church at the time, where he also taught Sunday school.

After going before a magistrate, Dix was issued a $200,000 secured bond. Dix is being held at the Alleghany County Jail. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES: