North Carolina court rules landlord is not liable after tenants’ dog bites child in face

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a landlord over a dog attack on his Johnston County rental property.

The state’s highest court ruled on Friday that John Johnson III can’t be held liable for a child’s injuries caused by a dog owned by tenants because he wasn’t told the animal posed a danger to visitors.

The boy suffered severe injuries when the dog bit his face in 2015.

The dog had hurt another youth with a “minor bite” months before.

The justices agreed “beware of dog” signs and the chain alone weren’t enough for the landlord to know that the dog posed a danger.