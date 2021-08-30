North Carolina deputies track down woman in who cut off ankle monitor

Elaine Fields Finkley was arrested in Charlotte after cutting off her ankle monitor, Nash County deputies said. (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina deputies managed to track down a woman who cut off her ankle monitor and fled. She was arrested in Charlotte on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Elaine Fields Finkley had absconded, meaning leaving secretly to avoid detection, from the sheriff’s office Electronic Monitoring Protection and Crime Tracking program (EMPACT). The system uses satellite-based monitoring to track non-violent offenders rather than holding them in jail prior to trial.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the program allows offenders to attend school, maintain employment, or seek counseling. It said it saves tax dollars and encourages productivity.

Deputies found Finkley and a companion walking down a street in Charlotte.

“How did the NCSO find me in Charlotte?” Finkley asked them, according to the sheriff’s office’s post.

“You can run, we will chase you. You can hide, we will find you, it’s the long arm of the law,” deputies responded according to the post.

Finkley repeatedly said she couldn’t believe the Nash County deputies found her, the post said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office thanked Wake County Gerald Baker and his CAAT team for helping.