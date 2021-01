North Carolina DOT reimbursed $3M for road repairs following Hurricane Florence

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $3 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road and culvert repairs after Hurricane Florence in Robeson County.

The grant brings the total NCDOT reimbursement for Hurricane Florence-related expenses to $88.7 million. FEMA’s share for the projects is $66.6 million and the state’s share is $22.1 million.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

