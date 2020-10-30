North Carolina family shaken following armed robbery at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD has charged two teens who they say went on a robbery spree, terrorizing an entire neighborhood. They’re accused of attacking a family in their driveway with guns in hand.

According to CMPD, there have been four armed robberies in the Ballantyne area in the last month. That’s enough to put anyone on edge, but one family who was held at gunpoint outside their home tells FOX 46 that they no longer feel safe.

“This kind of thing doesn’t normally happen in Ballantyne, let alone in our driveway,” Josie Duda said.

Josie Duda says two masked gunmen pulled up to her house on Ballantyne Country Club Drive Saturday night and pointed guns at her and her stepdad, David Smith.

“I immediately took my purse and I threw it away from me and ran inside as fast as I could and I got my family downstairs while he was still out here and I was just like ‘robbers’ and they all ran out,” Duda said.

One of the suspects tried pulling Smith from his car, but he fought back.

“I saw her purse down in the driveway, so I thought they actually took her. So then, of course, I panicked and then john and a couple other people came out and we hopped in my car and then we went and actually tried to find them. We went after them.”

Less than 30 minutes later, CMPD says the two suspects, Allen Noah and Cameron Brown, held up two people on Fox Hedge Road and stole their car. Police spotted the stolen car on I-77 and chased the suspects to I-485 where they hopped out and ran. They were caught shortly after.

The whole incident now has Duda feeling violated and scared in her own home.

“You just got to be alert of your surroundings, what’s going on. I mean if you see a car slowing down, then you know what, go in the house and do what you got to do to be safe.”

Duda tells FOX 46 she wants more preventative measures in the community including cameras, gates, and more security.

