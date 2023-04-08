NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A well-known family farm in Nashville, North Carolina, joined a national initiative to help provide eggs to those in need.

The Braswell Family Farm is one of 20 farms nationwide helping provide at least 5.5 million eggs to those in need this Easter, according to a news release.

“Those in need of nourishing food often struggle to find access to versatile, high-quality proteins,” the release said. “Braswell Family Farm’s donation will provide Edgecombe and Nash County residents with hundreds of meals. In total, over 458,300 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Eggs are often also one of the most in-demand and most nutritious foods available for families seeking help from local hunger relief networks.

“North Carolina’s egg farmers are passionate about…lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals and protecting the environment for future generations,” Trey Braswell said, a fourth-generation egg farmer and president of Braswell Family Farms. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them.”

He also said Easter and Passover mark a special time for families, hence the want to make a hefty donation.

The Braswell Family Farm is donating an additional 30,000 eggs to the White House to be used in Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll.