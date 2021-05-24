North Carolina gas station surveillance video shows suspect steal car with 5-month-old in backseat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video from a Marathon gas station on Randleman Road shows a suspect steal a car on Friday night with a 5-month-old girl in the backseat.

Greensboro police are still trying to identify the suspect.

The child has been reunited with her family.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James provided an update on Saturday during a news conference and asked the public for help finding the suspect accused.

“At this time, we have not located the suspect,” Chief James said. “We are still attempting to identify him, so I ask that…the public continue to circulate that picture so that we can identify this person and hold this person accountable for the crimes that occurred last night.”

At about 9:22 p.m. on Friday, a mom with two children stopped at the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road to get directions.

She brought her 3-year-old with her inside the gas station and left her 5-month-old daughter, Nora Starr Grant, in her black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with it running, Greensboro police said.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nora, and both the child and the car were found hours later in Winston-Salem.

“When you’ve got a small child that is completely helpless and defenseless, it really puts us in a different place when we’re trying to investigate,” Chief James said.

Nora was found on Highland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. by a person who called the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the car was found on 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Ricky Pegese was on his way to his friend Bill Mercer’s house to paint when he heard a noise.

“I said to my friend…’looks like the cat abandoned the kitten.’ He says ‘it sounds like a baby.’ I said ‘it does sound like a baby doesn’t it?’ Pegese said.

That’s when he went behind the apartment complex to the dumpster and spotted Nora.

“She was clinching on to some limbs in her fingers,” he said.

“I went blank. Just why. I just saw this 5 minutes ago on the TV. It came on my phone. I deleted it from my phone because I thought it’s nothing like this happening around here,” Mercer said.

This is the third time since April 5 Greensboro police have been called about a child left in a running vehicle that was stolen.

“My biggest fear in these cases. Of course, when you’ve got a small child, an infant, who is completely helpless, you don’t know if that person will harm the child,” Chief James said. “You certainly don’t know if the person is going to leave the child out in the elements, which is what we have found to happen.”

In this case and two others, the children were found safe.