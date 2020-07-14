North Carolina Gov. Cooper to unveil fall schooling plans at Tuesday meeting

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

(WBTW/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Monday night that plans for schooling in the fall would be unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

A news conference is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m., where Cooper is expected to unveil his plans for school in the fall, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper previously delayed the disclosure of plans which was originally set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school re-openings and public health.

School buildings have been shut down since March, and classes are currently set to begin Aug. 17.

