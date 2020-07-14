North Carolina Gov. Cooper to unveil fall schooling plans at Tuesday meeting

(WBTW/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Monday night that plans for schooling in the fall would be unveiled Tuesday afternoon.
A news conference is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m., where Cooper is expected to unveil his plans for school in the fall, during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Cooper previously delayed the disclosure of plans which was originally set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school re-openings and public health.
School buildings have been shut down since March, and classes are currently set to begin Aug. 17.
