North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds briefing on Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper held a press conference Monday afternoon updating residents on Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Cooper says he has a team of people preparing for the storm, including meteorologists who are monitoring its track.

“As hurricane Dorian continues on a path toward North Carolina is facing the very real likelihood of storm damage,” he said.

As the state gets ready to respond, the governor urged residents to prepare themselves.

“Because this storm is anticipated to pick up the speed, time is running out to get ready,” he said. “So please stock your emergency kit to support your family and pets for several days. Know what you will do if you have to evacuate with your family. Stay informed and know how to get severe weather alerts.”

Parts of the Outer Banks will be under mandatory evacuation orders later this week. Residents must leave the barrier islands by 6 a.m. Wednesday, while visotors must leave by noon Tuesday.

Dare County- where the Outer Banks are located- has also issued a state of emergency.

That includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo.

In a news release, the decision to evacuate was made “with confidence increasing that Dare County will see significant, life-threatening impacts.”

The state of emergency also places a ban on ocean swimming because of strong rip currents.

