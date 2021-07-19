North Carolina house struck with barrage of gunfire, suspects on the loose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As neighbors in the Villa Heights neighborhood in Charlotte were asleep Friday morning, gunmen opened fire on a nearby house.

Around 4:20 a.m. Friday, July 16, a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured a four-door sedan pull in front of a house on the 1100 block of Woodside Avenue.

The driver turns off the headlights and then a few seconds later dozens and dozens of rounds are fired.

After a few seconds of gunfire, the car drives away with the headlights still turned off. Amazingly, no one was hurt in the barrage of gunfire.

The house is littered with bullet holes and broken windows. At least one car had its back windshield shattered.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any details about suspects, motive or the car.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 this is at least the second time such a shooting has taken place at this house.

Police have asked anyone who might know details about the shooting to reach out to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.