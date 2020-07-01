NC investigators search for evidence in disappearance of woman last seen on June 16

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to search for evidence in the disappearance of a woman last seen on June 16.

The New Bern Police Department said that Elizabeth Andrea Spencer, 30, of New Bern, is described to have blonde hair with brown highlights reaching to the middle of her back, hazel eyes, approximately 5′ and 160lbs.

Police said she was last heard from on June 16 at 1:30 a.m. by her family.

Spencer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white v-neck t-shirt. She has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of her neck. She was last seen driving a 2004 White Chevrolet Suburban with an N.C. plate: ZXZ-6715.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still under investigation.

SBI search crews suspended the search on Tuesday due to rain but resumed the search Wednesday morning.

If you have any information about this case contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at 252-636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.